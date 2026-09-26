Tutor Intelligence Unveils Next-Generation Cassie And Sonny Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Tutor Intelligence has unveiled new generations of its Cassie and Sonny robots, expanding the systems' capabilities for material handling, e-commerce fulfillment and other industrial applications.

The company says the new Cassie is now fully autonomously mobile, allowing the single-arm robot to move between workstations and perform different jobs around factories and warehouses.

Cassie is already used for applications including depalletization, induction, end-of-line palletization and repackaging. Tutor says its deployed robots have completed millions of bulk picks in production facilities across the United States.

The robot is powered by Tutor's Turing 200-million-parameter foundation model series, which uses camera data to perceive its surroundings and perform tasks without conventional programming or application-specific configuration.

The latest Cassie uses a four-wheel mobile base and carries sufficient battery capacity to operate for more than one shift, according to Tutor. It also incorporates onboard vacuum generation, two 3D LiDAR units and 2D LiDAR for autonomous navigation and human detection.

Tutor says Cassie will begin deployments in end-to-end case-picking operations this fall, autonomously moving through existing facilities to support business-to-business fulfillment without major infrastructure modifications.

The company has also introduced a new generation of Sonny, its more human-like robot platform designed for applications requiring greater dexterity.

Sonny builds on the prototype robots Tutor has been using in its Data Factory 1 project, a 100-robot facility created to collect physical-world training data for its AI models.

The new robot will be the company's first deployed platform powered by its Ti0 4.5-billion-parameter vision-language-action foundation model.

Tutor says:“The next-generation Sonny was designed at the intersection between Tutor's cutting edge foundation model research and our frontier deployment work.”

Sonny's first commercial application will be e-commerce fulfillment. The company says the robot is designed to navigate existing warehouses autonomously, retrieve different products from storage racks and transport completed orders to packing stations.

Tutor says:“Sonny's first job is e-commerce fulfillment, with the capability to autonomously navigate brownfield warehouses, pick arbitrary items out of racking, and deliver completed orders to packout.”

The company plans to expand Sonny into applications including manufacturing assembly, packaging and industrial maintenance as deployments increase.

Tutor says its robot fleet is currently growing by 20 percent month over month and that it is expanding robot manufacturing in the United States to support additional deployments.