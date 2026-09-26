Afghanistan Chamber Approves Plan For 100-Bed Charity Cancer Hospital

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has approved a proposal to establish a specialized charity cancer hospital with an initial capacity of 100 beds, the chamber said.

The proposal was approved by a majority vote during the 14th meeting of the ACCI Executive Committee, chaired by ACCI President Syed Karim Hashemi and attended by the chamber's deputies, members of its leadership and relevant officials.

The planned hospital will initially provide 100 beds and focus on the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, particularly for poor and vulnerable patients.

Hashemi said the high cost of cancer diagnosis and treatment has placed many Afghan families under significant financial strain.

He said the hospital would not be the project of any individual or specific organization, but a humanitarian and national initiative to be carried out with the participation of traders, investors, philanthropists and the public, in cooperation with relevant government institutions.

Hashemi said the initial 100-bed facility would be the first phase of the project, with plans to expand its capacity and services in the future and develop it into a standard cancer diagnosis and treatment center in Afghanistan.

The chamber said the meeting also approved the formation of a technical committee to assess the proposed site, architectural plans and design, medical equipment, specialized cancer treatment departments, costs and funding sources, private-sector participation, cooperation with relevant government agencies, and the hospital's management structure.

The committee has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive implementation plan for the project.

Hashemi also called on traders, investors, philanthropists and members of the public to contribute to the establishment and funding of the hospital according to their capacity.

The meeting also discussed and decided on several other economic, administrative and operational matters, the chamber said.

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