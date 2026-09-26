Japan Organisers 'Not Satisfied' As Empty Seats Blight Asian Games

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Asian Games organisers admitted on Saturday they were "not satisfied" with ticket sales after swathes of empty seats were seen at the main stadium and other venues in Japan.

The 100m sprints are one of the highlights of any Games, but the 30,000-capacity Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium appeared to be only about one-quarter full on Friday night for the blue-riband events.

Even the prospect of a women's pole vault gold for Japan's Misaki Morota could not pull in the home punters in big numbers at the start of the weekend.

The Aichi-Nagoya Games said that less than 60 percent of tickets had been snapped up for eight sports, including football, with a similar amount unsold for the closing ceremony in eight days' time.

"We are not satisfied," said Satoshi Murate, secretary-general of the Games organising committee in response to a question from AFP."We will keep aiming for full stadiums, keep selling tickets and work to make sure people who have secured seats actually come."

He said more than 90 percent of tickets were sold for the opening ceremony a week ago, but blamed no-shows for large sections of empty seats greeting the parading athletes and lighting of the Games torch.

"Overall I think sales are strong," he said."But it has been pointed out that there are noticeable empty seats at some competitions."There are several reasons. First, some sessions include several matches in one day. Everyone focuses on the headline match."

He said tickets that had been given away to Games stakeholders, such as sponsors, were not always used."Seats have been allocated but some people can't come."As a result, some competitions do have noticeable empty seats, and we find that regrettable."

- Apology for mix-ups -

Murate also apologised for mix-ups with accommodation and transport.

Several teams have rounded on the organisers with Thailand likening it to a "chaotic" game of "musical chairs" and South Korea saying "they deserve a failing grade."

The biggest issue has been a shortage of rooms for the 17,000 participants, a problem compounded by delays at airports and hours-long waits to board a cruise ship acting as a floating hotel traditional athletes' village has been built, as a cost-cutting measure.

Teams have instead been staying in temporary container-style huts, hotels and the Costa Serena cruise ship transport services have seen competitors' buses to training and venues turning up late or, in some cases, not at all."There have been mistakes in accommodation and transport, for various reasons," admitted Murate.

"Whatever the cause, AINAGOC (the organising committee) is responsible for providing the service and I sincerely apologise for the mistakes."Our staff work every day to identify the causes of each mistake and make sure they don't happen again."

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