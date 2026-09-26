DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments For 2027 In India

MENAFN - NewsVoir) DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, announced price adjustments today that will take effect on January 1, 2027. The increase in India will be 8.9%.



"International trade continues to create new opportunities for businesses, while supply chains are becoming increasingly interconnected and complex," said R S Subramanian, SVP, South Asia, DHL Express. "We remain committed to helping our customers navigate this evolving environment by investing in our global network, digital capabilities, security infrastructure, and sustainable logistics solutions. This annual price adjustment enables us to maintain the high level of service and reliability our customers expect while continuing to strengthen the resilience and adaptability of our global operations."



DHL Express adjusts its prices annually to account for inflationary pressures, currency fluctuations, and industry-specific cost developments. As an internationally integrated business operating in more than 220 countries and territories, DHL Express is influenced not only by local economic conditions but also by developments across global markets.



In addition to inflation, the company's cost structure continues to be affected by factors such as energy costs, compliance requirements, and administrative expenses related to evolving customs, regulatory, and security measures introduced by national and international authorities. Ongoing labor market pressures in many countries also contribute to increased operational costs.



To support customer growth and maintain a world-class international network, DHL Express continues to invest significantly in its global infrastructure, fleet modernization programs, digital capabilities, and operational resilience. Recent milestones include the completion of deliveries of its fleet of 28 Boeing 777 freighters, the introduction of more fuel-efficient aircraft, and infrastructure expansions and upgrades across all regions.



DHL Express also continues to invest in industry-leading security capabilities. In 2026, the company surpassed 500 TAPA-certified facilities worldwide, reinforcing its position as the world's most TAPA-certified logistics provider through ongoing investments in advanced security technologies, infrastructure, and operational processes.



In parallel, DHL Express is strengthening its technology and IT infrastructure to enhance cybersecurity, system resilience, shipment visibility, and operational efficiency. Investments in digital customer solutions, including AI-enabled capabilities and the continued rollout of the MyExpress platform, are helping customers simplify cross-border shipping and improve their shipping experience.



Sustainability remains a core priority for DHL Express. The company continues to invest in fuel-efficient aircraft, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), electric vehicles, carbon-neutral facilities, and other initiatives designed to reduce emissions across its operations while supporting customers in achieving their own sustainability goals.



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