Ai+ Smartphone Nova 2 Power Sale Now Live On Flipkart

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ai+ Smartphone has announced that the sale of its latest device, Nova 2 Power 5G, the newest addition to the Nova 2 Series, is now live. Merging an eye-catching design with reliable, long-lasting performance, the Nova 2 Power 5G is available exclusively on Flipkart, with its first sale commencing at midnight on September 24.

Ai+ Nova 2 Series Now on Sale on Flipkart - Nova 2 Power 5G Starting at Rs. 15,199, Nova 2 Pro at Rs. 16,149 & Nova 2 Ultra at Rs. 18,049

Built on the mantra " Design to Inspire. Power to Outlast," the Nova 2 Power centres design in the smartphone experience while delivering the performance and endurance that today's users demand.



Nova 2 Power will be available starting at Rs. 15,999*, inclusive of bank offers and exclusively on Flipkart.



"Today, technology is personal. A smartphone isn't just functional; it's a means of self-expression. With the Nova 2 Power, design matches performance - its eye-catching Colour Fusion design demands attention, while the power within keeps pace with everyday life," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies (Ai+ Smartphone).



Performance Built to Outlast

The Nova 2 Power is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor (6nm), built for smooth multitasking and dependable everyday performance. The 6.75-inch HD+ punch-hole IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers fluid visuals across work, gaming, and content creation. Backing it all is a large 7000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, keeping the device going through demanding days. The Nova 2 Power also supports dual 5G SIM, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4, and carries an IP65 rating for everyday durability.



A Design Made for the Runway

The Nova 2 Power's striking dual-tone back panel is available in Colour Fusion finishes - Blue Gold Fusion and Blue Fusion - alongside Ocean Green, Deep Purple, and Midnight Black, with each colour shifting under light for a distinctive flair. On the imaging side, the device features a 48MP AI primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 13MP front camera for sharp selfies and high-quality video calls. Memory options include 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, both expandable via microSD.



Pricing Across the Nova 2 Series

Alongside the Nova 2 Power, the Nova 2 Ultra and Nova 2 Pro also continue to be available on Flipkart. The Nova 2 Ultra is priced at Rs. 18,999* onwards, while the Nova 2 Pro is available starting at Rs. 16,999* onwards.



*Price inclusive of bank offer



About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered, and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs - it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.