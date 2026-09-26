Non-Oil Sector Accounts For More Than 70 Percent Of GDP - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Although Azerbaijan can acquire any technology through its substantial financial resources, human capacity and accumulated experience play a key role in the country's sustainable development, President Ilham Aliyev said this during his speech at an event held as part of the II Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The head of state noted that the literacy level in Azerbaijan being close to 100% and a lot being done with respect to education play an important role in capacity building.

Emphasizing the successful management experience gained in the oil and gas sector, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that although the non-oil sector currently accounts for more than 70 percent of GDP, cooperation with international partners is also being continued to reduce the dominance of oil and gas in exports.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.