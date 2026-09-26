Four Youths Die Of Electrocution In Ganesh Pandal In MP's Mandla

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 26 (IANS) Four youths were electrocuted to death and three others injured after an electric current spread through a Ganesh pandal in Hirapur village under Nainpur police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Saturday morning, police said.

One of the injured, identified as Priyanshu, was in critical condition and was referred to the district hospital for further treatment, police added.

The deceased have been identified as Jainu Bhanvre (19), Ravi Jharia (24), Krishna Kumar Bhanvre (18) and Virendra Bhanvre (24).

According to Nainpur SDOP Manish Raj, members of the Ganesh festival committee returned to the village around 4 a.m. after completing the immersion of the idol.

Eight youths subsequently stayed inside the pandal to guard the materials and items used for the tableau.

"An electric wire came in contact with the pandal, following which the youths sleeping inside received an electric shock. Four of them died, while three others sustained injuries," SDOP Manish Raj told IANS.

Police and district administration officials reached the spot after being informed about the incident and initiated an investigation.

SDOP Raj said the pandal was a permanent structure and the exact cause of the incident was yet to be established. A team from the electricity company was examining whether the accident occurred after a power line snapped and fell on the structure or due to a short circuit.

"The electricity department's team is examining the spot to ascertain whether the current spread because of a snapped wire or a short circuit. The exact cause will be clear after the technical inspection," the SDOP said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination, while the injured were provided medical treatment. Police said further investigation was underway.