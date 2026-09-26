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Tech expert explains how Agentic AI supports FM operations across multiple locations, at Dubai convention
(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) Danish Bukhari, Project Lead of Dubai-headquartered HITEK AI, the technology and innovation division of leading smart and green FM company Farnek, addressed delegates at the Clean Middle East Convention yesterday, 24th September, at the JW Marriott Marina Dubai.
During his panel session entitled ‘Can AI Replace Experience? The Human Debate in Cleaning & FM’, Bukhari explained how Agentic AI is layered across multiple operations, rather than one independent element.
"Agentic AI in FM isn't one product — it's a layer across operations. At Dubai Airports, our FHU robots now work alongside our onsite teams across multiple locations, with deployment following footfall and aircraft movements rather than a fixed rota.
“For a GCC port operator, AI in our CONDTEK solution reads photographic evidence across more than 16,000 assets and surfaced faults no written record had captured, including a live alarm on a fire pump controller.
“With a GCC client, we extended Agentic AI across 40 operational processes on quality and safety compliance from SR to SP assignment and SLA and KPI tracking. The pattern is consistent throughout: AI structures the evidence, qualified people validate it, and accountability stays human," commented Bukhari.
During his panel session entitled ‘Can AI Replace Experience? The Human Debate in Cleaning & FM’, Bukhari explained how Agentic AI is layered across multiple operations, rather than one independent element.
"Agentic AI in FM isn't one product — it's a layer across operations. At Dubai Airports, our FHU robots now work alongside our onsite teams across multiple locations, with deployment following footfall and aircraft movements rather than a fixed rota.
“For a GCC port operator, AI in our CONDTEK solution reads photographic evidence across more than 16,000 assets and surfaced faults no written record had captured, including a live alarm on a fire pump controller.
“With a GCC client, we extended Agentic AI across 40 operational processes on quality and safety compliance from SR to SP assignment and SLA and KPI tracking. The pattern is consistent throughout: AI structures the evidence, qualified people validate it, and accountability stays human," commented Bukhari.
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