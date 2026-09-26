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Robo.ai Announces Groundbreaking for Phase I of ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) Marine Security Project to Be the First Tenant, Advancing the Company's Advanced Manufacturing Strategy in the UAE
/PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) ("Robo.ai" or the "Company") today announced that a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Umm Al Quwain for Phase I of the ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park (the "Industrial Park"). The first of the Industrial Park's three planned phases will have a designed gross floor area of approximately 8,845 square meters and is expected to involve the refurbishment of existing factory premises to provide local integration and manufacturing capabilities for ALIF Holding's industrial projects. The site is intended to be held by a majority-owned subsidiary of ALIF Holding whose registration in Umm Al Quwain is in progress; the related transfer procedures are underway and subject to approval by the competent authorities.
The Phase I groundbreaking marks an important step in ALIF Holding's efforts to bring its projects into operation through the Industrial Park and establish a local industrial platform. For Robo.ai, the Industrial Park is an important part of its advanced manufacturing strategy. It will support the industrial application of relevant technologies and products in the UAE, facilitate commercialization with government, critical infrastructure and industrial customers, and underpin the development of the Company's intelligent infrastructure business.
Robo.ai previously announced plans to establish Alif Maritec, focused on marine security and intelligent maritime infrastructure. It is expected to be the first majority-owned subsidiary project to move into Phase I following refurbishment and operational readiness. Its proposed portfolio focuses on three areas:
Marine oil spill emergency response. The proposed system would connect spill detection, containment and recovery with water-quality verification. It is intended to link the main stages of marine pollution response, from identifying a spill and limiting its spread to recovering spilled material and checking water conditions, supporting coordinated emergency operations.
Land border security. For desert border protection, the planned solution would combine physical barriers, field sensors and unified command. By connecting on-site protection and detection with early warning and response coordination, it is intended to help operational teams understand conditions along the protected boundary and organize responses.
AI-enabled defense and intelligent monitoring. The proposed portfolio includes AI-enabled defense systems and a smart monitoring platform for critical infrastructure protection. The platform would use AI analytics and sensor data fusion to bring multiple sources of information into a real-time view of on-site conditions, supporting centralized command, assessment and coordinated response.
Phase I is intended to provide facilities for local manufacturing of these proposed products and for the integration of equipment and software systems, connecting development of the Industrial Park with specific project needs. Other ALIF Holding projects would be accommodated as business needs evolve.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, Chairman of ALIF Holding, together with Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, a member of the ruling family of the Emirate of Ajman, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Al Mualla and Sheikh Al Mualla bin Ahmed Al Mualla, members of the ruling family of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. The attending guests spoke highly of ALIF Holding's industrial development plans and progress.
The ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park is planned to be developed in three phases. Phase I will use and refurbish existing factory premises to accommodate near-term projects; Phase II will involve the construction of new factory facilities to expand manufacturing capacity; and Phase III will provide reserve space for future projects and business expansion. This phased approach is designed to align facility development with business needs while balancing near-term plan with long-term growth. ALIF Holding aims to have at least three project companies establish operations in the Industrial Park by the end of 2026, subject to the availability and readiness of suitable premises and progress of each project.
"This project marks a new beginning for ALIF in the industrial sector," said Dr. Jasem Al Mansoori Chief Executive Officer of ALIF Holding. "Our goal is to combine advanced technologies with local manufacturing and build businesses that create long-term value for the UAE while serving international markets."
The Phase I refurbishment, the establishment of project companies within the Industrial Park and the commencement of commercial production will proceed in stages as the relevant conditions are met. The timing of each step will depend on the progress of the relevant works, completion of necessary company formation and approval procedures, availability of funding, and operational readiness.
/PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) ("Robo.ai" or the "Company") today announced that a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Umm Al Quwain for Phase I of the ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park (the "Industrial Park"). The first of the Industrial Park's three planned phases will have a designed gross floor area of approximately 8,845 square meters and is expected to involve the refurbishment of existing factory premises to provide local integration and manufacturing capabilities for ALIF Holding's industrial projects. The site is intended to be held by a majority-owned subsidiary of ALIF Holding whose registration in Umm Al Quwain is in progress; the related transfer procedures are underway and subject to approval by the competent authorities.
The Phase I groundbreaking marks an important step in ALIF Holding's efforts to bring its projects into operation through the Industrial Park and establish a local industrial platform. For Robo.ai, the Industrial Park is an important part of its advanced manufacturing strategy. It will support the industrial application of relevant technologies and products in the UAE, facilitate commercialization with government, critical infrastructure and industrial customers, and underpin the development of the Company's intelligent infrastructure business.
Robo.ai previously announced plans to establish Alif Maritec, focused on marine security and intelligent maritime infrastructure. It is expected to be the first majority-owned subsidiary project to move into Phase I following refurbishment and operational readiness. Its proposed portfolio focuses on three areas:
Marine oil spill emergency response. The proposed system would connect spill detection, containment and recovery with water-quality verification. It is intended to link the main stages of marine pollution response, from identifying a spill and limiting its spread to recovering spilled material and checking water conditions, supporting coordinated emergency operations.
Land border security. For desert border protection, the planned solution would combine physical barriers, field sensors and unified command. By connecting on-site protection and detection with early warning and response coordination, it is intended to help operational teams understand conditions along the protected boundary and organize responses.
AI-enabled defense and intelligent monitoring. The proposed portfolio includes AI-enabled defense systems and a smart monitoring platform for critical infrastructure protection. The platform would use AI analytics and sensor data fusion to bring multiple sources of information into a real-time view of on-site conditions, supporting centralized command, assessment and coordinated response.
Phase I is intended to provide facilities for local manufacturing of these proposed products and for the integration of equipment and software systems, connecting development of the Industrial Park with specific project needs. Other ALIF Holding projects would be accommodated as business needs evolve.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, Chairman of ALIF Holding, together with Sheikh Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, a member of the ruling family of the Emirate of Ajman, and Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Al Mualla and Sheikh Al Mualla bin Ahmed Al Mualla, members of the ruling family of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. The attending guests spoke highly of ALIF Holding's industrial development plans and progress.
The ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park is planned to be developed in three phases. Phase I will use and refurbish existing factory premises to accommodate near-term projects; Phase II will involve the construction of new factory facilities to expand manufacturing capacity; and Phase III will provide reserve space for future projects and business expansion. This phased approach is designed to align facility development with business needs while balancing near-term plan with long-term growth. ALIF Holding aims to have at least three project companies establish operations in the Industrial Park by the end of 2026, subject to the availability and readiness of suitable premises and progress of each project.
"This project marks a new beginning for ALIF in the industrial sector," said Dr. Jasem Al Mansoori Chief Executive Officer of ALIF Holding. "Our goal is to combine advanced technologies with local manufacturing and build businesses that create long-term value for the UAE while serving international markets."
The Phase I refurbishment, the establishment of project companies within the Industrial Park and the commencement of commercial production will proceed in stages as the relevant conditions are met. The timing of each step will depend on the progress of the relevant works, completion of necessary company formation and approval procedures, availability of funding, and operational readiness.
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