Major Reshuffle In West Bengal And Kolkata Police 23 IPS Officers Transferred

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) The West Bengal government has announced a major reshuffle both in the West Bengal Police as well as in the Kolkata Police by transferring as many as 23 Indian Police Service (I.P.S.) officers at one go.

Under the fresh transfers, Kolkata Police's Additional Police Commissioner, Devendra Prakash Singh has been posted as Inspector General (IG) of Intelligence Branch (IB) in North Bengal.

At the same time Kolkata Police's Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Surya Pratap Yadav has been posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of IB of the state police.

Kolkata Police's Enforcement Branch Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sparsha Nilangi has been posted as DC of Detective Department (DD) of the Kolkata Police.

As per the notification issued by the state home (police) department, Sudhir Kumar Neelkantam is the new Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police. He was earlier the IG of the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police.

Bholanath Pandey has been made the new Joint Commissioner of Traffic of the city police. He was the DIG of the IB of the state police.

Sukhendu Hira, who was the DIG (Security) of the state police until now, has been transferred as the Joint Commissioner (Security) of Kolkata Police. Neelu Sherpa has been made the IG of the West Bengal Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBPHIDC). She was earlier the IG of the West Bengal Crime Records Bureau (WBCRB).

Shanka Shubhra Chakraborty, earlier the IG of the West Bengal Police Home Guard has been made the new IG of the WBCRB.

The erstwhile DIG of WBPHIDC, Debarshi Dutta has been posted as the new Joint Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Nima Narbu Bhutia, who was earlier the Commanding Officer of 10th Battalion of the West Bengal Armed Police Forces, has been posted as Special Superintendent of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police.

Dhritiman Sarkar, the erstwhile Special Superintendent of the IB of the state police, has been posted as the new Special Superintendent of CID in Malda district.

Purnima Sherpa is the new Additional Superintendent of Police of Kalimpong. Abhishek Roy is being brought in as Additional Superintendent of Police of Birbhum.

In addition, Manabendra Das is the Additional Superintendent of Police of Mathabhanga. Kunal Barnabas is the new Additional Superintendent of Police of Malda Rural. The last four are West Bengal Police Service cadre officers.