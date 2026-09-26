Ram Govind Chaudhary Was Beacon Of Socialist Thought: Akhilesh Yadav On SP Stalwart Leader's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 26 (IANS) Mourning the demise of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary, SP President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday described him as a "beacon of socialist ideology".

Akhilesh Yadav took to social media platform X in Hindi and said,“Dear Socialists, the great socialist beacon among us, Shri Ram Govind Chaudhary ji, is no longer with us-the one who, under the leadership of the great freedom fighter and socialist guide Jayaprakash Narayan ji and former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar ji, always kept the torch of socialist values, principles and goals aflame.”

“Rising from the revolutionary soil of Ballia, through the arduous path of student politics to becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, his voice and irrefutable arguments always commanded respect. As a pioneer of social justice, he remained a lifelong crusader. He always placed the interests of the people first and foremost. As a Leader of the Opposition, he raised his voice even when we had only 50 MLAs in the House,” he said.

“When he spoke, the House listened to him with profound silence and intensity, drawing lessons from his sharp, resonant oratory and unwavering integrity. Due to his deep grassroots connect and strong bond with the people, he himself became an active school of harmonious and positive social politics. He taught us to fearlessly agitate at all times for the protection of constitutional, democratic, socialist and secular values, and for freedom, equality, dignity and honour of the individual,” he said.

“As a powerful socialist leader in the Samajwadi Party, his role was always that of a guide. Netaji and his companionship remained united in the struggle to fulfil socialist ideals. Now, it is the responsibility of all of us to move forward united, with complete dedication and resolve, to fulfil those 'goals of our elders', who are now present among us only as sources of ideological inspiration,” he said.

“Repeatedly, heartfelt tribute,” Akhilesh added.