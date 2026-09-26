Nomadic Elephant 2026: India, Mongolia Troops Train In Pithoragarh

The 18th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise 'Nomadic Elephant 2026' is being held from September 21 to October 3, 2026, at the Foreign Training Node in Pithoragarh, with troops of the Indian Army and Mongolian Armed Forces undertaking intensive training focused on improving interoperability, tactical proficiency and mutual understanding.

Intensive Training and Tactical Drills

The ongoing exercise features a mix of weapon training, tactical drills and professional exchanges, providing personnel of both contingents an opportunity to train together and familiarise themselves with each other's operational practices.

As part of the exercise, personnel of the Mongolian Armed Forces underwent small arms weapon handling and firing training. The sessions covered weapon familiarisation, safety drills, loading and unloading procedures, aiming techniques and firing practices.

The Indian Army contingent also conducted a demonstration of Room Intervention Drills, showcasing procedures for operations in built-up areas. The drill covered systematic entry, room clearance, coordinated movement, communication, fire discipline and casualty evacuation.

The demonstrations featured traditional wrestling techniques, controlled grappling and close-combat movements, highlighting strength, agility, discipline and battlefield resilience, and the importance of teamwork, precision and situational awareness during operations in confined and built-up environments.

The joint training enabled both contingents to exchange operational practices at the tactical level and gain a better understanding of the procedures followed by each other's forces. The interaction also contributed to strengthening coordination and interoperability between the participating troops.

Cultural Dimension and Martial Traditions

Adding a cultural dimension to the exercise, personnel of the Mongolian Armed Forces showcased their martial traditions through demonstrations of Mongolian Classical Wrestling, or Bokh, and unarmed combat.

The demonstrations featured traditional wrestling techniques, controlled grappling and close-combat movements, highlighting strength, agility, discipline and battlefield resilience. The presentation also offered the Indian contingent an insight into Mongolia's martial heritage.

The martial arts demonstrations, alongside the professional training, provided an opportunity for personnel from both sides to interact beyond formal tactical engagements, fostering mutual learning and camaraderie.

The ongoing activities are aimed at further strengthening tactical-level interoperability, professional understanding and coordination between the Indian Army and Mongolian Armed Forces through joint training and practical engagement. (ANI)

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