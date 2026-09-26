Agra: 3 Dead, 2 Injured As Car From Delhi Overturns After Hitting Divider

3 Killed, 2 Injured in Agra Car Crash

Three people were killed and two others injured after a car travelling from Delhi to Ballia lost control and overturned after hitting a divider in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Saturday morning, police said.

According to Imran Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP) Fatehabad, the accident took place at around 7:30 am under the jurisdiction of Dauki Police Station. Following the information, police reached the spot and initiated rescue operations.

The ACP informed that a total of five people were travelling in the car, of whom three died on the spot. The two injured persons were taken to a hospital by ambulance, where they are undergoing treatment.

The injured persons told police that the car was being driven at high speed and became uncontrollable before hitting the divider and overturning.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the mortuary after completion of the panchnama proceedings. Further legal action is underway, police said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

1 Dead in Delhi Hit-and-Run

In another road accident, one person was killed and another seriously injured after a speeding white-coloured i20 car allegedly hit an auto-rickshaw and a rickshaw near Sukhdev Vihar Metro Station in South-East Delhi on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place around 100 metres away from the metro station. The injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, the driver of the i20 car fled the spot after abandoning the vehicle. Police are investigating the matter, and efforts are being made to trace the accused driver.

Following the accident, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision. The damaged vehicles were also examined as part of the investigation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)