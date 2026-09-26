4 Gold Medals In 5 Asian Games: Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Continues Its Reign On The Mat

Indian women's kabaddi team has successfully defended their Asian Games gold medal with a hard-fought victory over Iran at Tokai Citizens Gymnasium, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, on Saturday, September 26.

The Women in Blue, led by Pushpa Rana, defeated Iran 37-34 to successfully defend their gold medal, which they won in the 2023 edition of the quadrennial multi-sport continental event in Hangzhou. It was a thrilling victory for India as the opposition was pushing hard to bridge a first-half deficit, but the defending champions managed to keep their nerves and overcome a potential defeat.

India dominated the group stage, defeating Iran, Bangladesh, and hosts Japan in Group A, before clinching a victory over Nepal in the semifinal to qualify for the final for the fifth consecutive time at the Asian Games.

Also Read:Asian Games: Rain washes out Japan's chase, Nepal enters quarters

4 Gold Medals in 5 Asian Games

When it comes to kabaddi, India has often been at the forefront of not only promoting the sport but also nurturing it into a global phenomenon. Ever since the sport made its official entry into the Asian Games in 1990, the men's event has pioneered its inclusion as a marquee medal event on the international multi-sport calendar.

Since the women's kabaddi event made its official entry into the Asian Games for the first time in 2010, India has transformed the discipline into a showcase of tactical brilliance, raw grit, and complete tactical superiority. India was the first to win Asian Games gold in the women's kabaddi event at the 2010 Guangzhou edition.

Thereafter, India reached four finals consecutively, with their only defeat coming in the 2018 Jakarta edition, where Iran edged them out in a closely contested final. However, the team roared back in style, securing gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Games (held in 2023) and then successfully defending the title by defeating Iran in Aichi-Nagoya.

INDIAN WOMEN'S KABADDI TEAM WINS THE GOLD MEDAL AT ASIAN GAMES! - Beats Iran 37-34 in the Finals! twitter/XwzXe8pbPZ

- The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 26, 2026

Though India endured a tough battle against Iran, their composure in the dying minutes of the game ultimately made the difference, ensuring that the tricolour once again flew high at the podium and adding another glorious chapter to the nation's rich kabaddi history.

One thing that has been consistent throughout their participation at the Asian Games since 2010 is their remarkable ability to bounce back from adversity and maintain elite tactical discipline on the grandest stage. India's victory over Chinese Taipei in the 2022 Jakarta Games is the prime example of a final in which India claimed a hard-fought 26-25 win to clinch the gold medal.

India's Women's Kabaddi Team's Historic Achievements

India's women's kabaddi team has been one of the dominant forces in the country's multi-sport history, consistently setting benchmarks on the continental stage. Four gold medals in five Asian Games appearances are a testament to the country's enduring legacy, unmatched depth of talent, and unyielding spirit in the sport.

Apart from four Asian Games gold medals, India's women's kabaddi team won two World Cups in 2012 and 2025, clinched five gold medals at the Asian Kabaddi Championships (2005, 2007, 2008, 2017, and 2025), four golds at the South Asian Games (2006, 2010, 2016, and 2019), and five consecutive gold medals at the Asian Beach Games (2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016).

Also, the Indian women's Kabaddi team won three gold medals at the Circle World Cup (2013, 2014, and 2016), further solidifying their undisputed supremacy across multiple international formats. India women will look to further strengthen their dominance when they take part in the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championships in October this year, hosted by Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

As a push for the sport's inclusion in the 2030 Commonwealth Games, hosted by Ahmedabad, the team's ongoing success highlights the rising global footprint of the discipline. Having already achieved enormous success at the international stage over the years, the Indian women's kabaddi team will look to further strengthen its global legacy.

Also Read:Asian Games 2026: India women's kabaddi team beats Iran to win gold