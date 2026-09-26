Kolkata Weather Update: Heavy Rain Forecast But Relief From Low Pressure Soon

Kolkata Weather Update: Kolkata saw heavy rain since Saturday morning, but locals will get relief after the afternoon. The Alipore weather office warns of rough seas and keeps North Bengal on alert until Saturday

Kolkata and its suburbs woke up to heavy rain since early Saturday morning. The city is seeing intense spells of showers. The cloudy sky is getting darker as the day progresses. This weekend rain right before the festive season worries regular commuters and local businessmen.

The Alipore weather office predicts a sharp drop in rainfall after Saturday afternoon. The city will finally see some relief from this gloomy weather in the second half of the day. The Alipore website shows a rain forecast until October 2, even though the department has not issued any official alerts.

The low pressure system over South Odisha and Chhattisgarh is moving towards the north-west. The system stayed active until Friday night. It will lose its strength and turn into a regular low-pressure area by Saturday morning. The main source of this bad weather is finally getting weak.

The weather office gives a clear message that this bad spell will not last long. South Bengal districts will not face any heavy rain after Saturday. The state does not have any major rain forecast for the rest of the week. This wet spell will strictly end by Saturday.

Kolkata and other South Bengal districts have almost zero chances of heavy rain after Saturday. A few places might get scattered showers for a short time. The weather department has not issued any fresh weather warnings for this region.

South Bengal gets relief, but North Bengal stays under a storm and rain alert until Saturday. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong will receive heavy rain on Saturday. Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur also face warnings for scattered rain with thunderstorms.

North Bengal districts will not face any weather alerts from Sunday onwards. Saturday marks the last day of this bad weather for the northern region. The weather will become completely normal after that.

The low pressure keeps the sea rough and brings strong winds to the coastal areas. The wind speed is hitting 35 to 45 kmph, while gusts are reaching up to 55 kmph. The authorities have strictly asked fishermen not to enter the sea until Saturday afternoon.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, which is 0.4 degrees below normal. The city saw a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, staying 1.9 degrees below normal. The rain kept the temperature under control, but the city did not see any massive change.

The overall weather data shows that this bad spell is very short. South Bengal will get relief after Saturday afternoon, and North Bengal will see normal weather after Saturday. The weather office confirms that the state does not face any major weather disaster right now, even though the sea remains rough.