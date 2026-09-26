President Ilham Aliyev Highlights Key Areas Of Interest For Investors In Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Ilham Aliyev outlined the points of interest for investors in Azerbaijan during an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

"What I think could be of interest is the infrastructure that serves multinational interests. And here comes, first of all, transportation, logistics, as well as physical infrastructure and software infrastructure. Because we can build a lot of bridges, piers, and vessels, but if we do not properly address the current trends with respect to digitalization and customs administration, and make the process of handling cargo easier and faster, then we will lose. Another is electric transmission lines. This also has a huge potential,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the event.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.

<p></p>