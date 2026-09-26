'Everyone Knows Islamabad Encourages Terrorism': Cong Leader Tewari Backs EAM Jaishankar's Response To Pak Scribe

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 26 (IANS) Following External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar's, response to a Pakistani journalist's accusations regarding terrorism, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday said Pakistan had continued to promote terrorism against India and across South Asia.

This comes after EAM Jaishankar hit back at a journalist who asked when the Indian government would“stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan”.

“A terrorist country is asking me that question?” EAM Jaishankar asked in response.

The exchange took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Soon after responding, the EAM and other delegates got up from their chairs and exited the room while the journalist continued his remarks.

Speaking to IANS, Tewari said,“As far as Pakistan is concerned, it is well-known that after India helped create Bangladesh in 1971, Pakistan adopted a strategy of 'bleed India with a thousand cuts', under which it continued to spread terrorism.”

Tewari further said Pakistan had continued to promote terrorism not only in India but across the region.

“Pakistan is a terrorist country where the army does not belong to the country; the country belongs to the army. It has continued to promote terrorism not only in India but across South Asia,” he told IANS.

“Osama bin Laden was neutralised by Americans in Abbottabad. So, everyone knows that Pakistan has a policy of encouraging terrorism,” Tewari added.

He also reacted to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, saying India's decision to keep the treaty in abeyance was a diplomatic step intended to send a message to Pakistan.

“The Indus Waters Treaty being kept in abeyance is a diplomatic step aimed at sending a message to Pakistan that if it continues to promote terrorism against India, there will be major negative consequences for Pakistan,” Tewari said.

Sharif escalated his rhetoric over the Indus river system at the United Nations on Friday, warning that any attempt to stop, impede or divert Pakistan's share of the waters would be treated as an“act of war”.

Addressing the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, Sharif challenged India's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance and said the move had“no legal basis whatsoever”.

“The shared waters of the Indus River system are the lifeblood not only for the people of Pakistan, but for the entire region,” Sharif had said.

“Water must never be weaponised. Rivers should nourish nations, not divide them. Therefore, any attempt to stop, impede or divert Pakistan's share of the waters will be treated as an act of war. India must make no mistake about it,” he had added.