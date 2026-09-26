8Th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor, Pension And Top 5 Latest Updates You Cannot Miss!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The 8th Pay Commission just dropped five major updates. The panel scheduled a Mumbai trip for October 22-23 and a Bengaluru meeting for October 7-8. Central government employees and pensioners can check all the latest details right here!

The government formed the much-awaited 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai heads this three-member panel. The government gave them an 18-month deadline. The panel completed around 11 months of work already. They have another 8 to 9 months left to submit the final report. Experts expect the final report submission around May or June 2027. Central government employees and pensioners are tracking these developments closely.

The commission mainly focuses on reviewing salaries, allowances, pensions, and the fitment factor for central government employees. The panel already conducted meetings across various states and union territories. They visited Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal so far. Employee unions and other stakeholders are actively submitting their memorandums to the committee.

The official website recently released five major updates.

Mumbai Trip (September 21, 2026 update): The panel will visit Mumbai on October 22 and 23, 2026. Stakeholders must submit their responses by October 10. Bengaluru Meeting (August 24, 2026 update): The panel scheduled Bengaluru meetings for October 7 and 8, 2026. The application deadline ended on September 18. Consultant Guidelines (August 11, 2026): The commission partially modified the guidelines for appointing consultants. Jaipur Trip (August 3, 2026 update): The team visited Jaipur on August 31 and September 1, 2026. Stakeholders submitted their responses by August 18. Chandigarh Trip (July 28, 2026 update): The panel wrapped up Chandigarh meetings on September 16, 17, and 18, 2026.

The panel will discuss the fitment factor, allowances, salary hikes, pension reforms, and inflation during these sessions. The government will announce the final decisions only after the panel submits the report.

These recent announcements do not confirm any final decision on salary hikes or the fitment factor. The panel is currently just gathering information and holding consultations. Central government employees and pensioners must keep an eye on the official website, gov. The commission uploads all new announcements, submission deadlines, and meeting details on this portal. The consultation process is still going on in full swing.

The upcoming Mumbai and Bengaluru meetings hold a lot of importance. These sessions will form the base for the final recommendations. Employee unions are presenting their demands properly to the panel. The 8th Pay Commission is doing its job systematically right now. Employees hope for favorable recommendations soon. However, the government holds the final decision-making power. Everyone should wait for official updates only.