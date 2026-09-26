Asian Games: Abhay Singh Reaches Squash Final Inches Closer To Historic Gold, LA28 Ticket

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Sep 26 (IANS) India's Abhay Singh stormed into the men's singles squash final at the Asian Games with a 3-0 (11-3, 12-10, 11-6) win over Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan on Saturday, joining compatriot Anahat Singh in the summit clash and putting both within touching distance of the elusive Asiad gold as well as a direct qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics.

The World No. 26 became only the second Indian man to reach the Asian Games men's singles final after Saurav Ghosal, who won silver in the 2014 and 2023 editions.

Abhay began strongly by winning the first game 11-3 against Irfan, who had beaten Veer Chotrani of India in the quarterfinals on Friday.

In the second game, the Pakistani put up a considerably stronger resistance as the score reached 10-10, but Abhay remained calm and won the game 12-10 to take a 2-0 lead.

The third game followed a similar pattern as the first one, with Abhay gaining control and scoring four match balls before converting the first one, thus securing a straight-games win and earning himself a spot in the gold-medal match.

Abhay might meet another Pakistani player in the final, with Noor Zaman set to play Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng in the second semifinal later in the day.

Anahat Singh had previously completed a spectacular comeback by winning against Japan's world No. 6 Satomi Watanabe 3-2 (9-11, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6, 11-3) and thus securing her place in the women's singles final.

After losing the first two games 9-11 and 11-13, the 18-year-old Indian, who was two games behind, fought back in the third game, from being 8-10 down at a point, and managed to save the game balls to win 12-10.

The two Indian finalists now have a major incentive awaiting them in their respective gold-medal matches. A gold medal in their respective individual squash events at the continental event will earn them a direct qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics, given they clear all required criteria.