Formula 2 Feature Race 2 Starts At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The final Formula 2 Feature Race of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started at the Baku City Circuit, Trend 's correspondent at the race venue.

Drivers will compete over 29 laps or for 60 minutes plus one lap.

Rodin Motorsport driver Martinius Stenshorne started the Feature Race from pole position. He secured the top spot in Thursday's second qualifying session with a time of 1 minute 53.728 seconds. His teammate Alexander Dunne qualified second with a result of 1:54.173. Thus, Rodin Motorsport secured the front row for the Feature Race 2.

Championship leader Rafael Camara started from the first position of the second row. He was followed by PREMA Racing driver Mari Boya, ART Grand Prix's Kush Maini and Campos Racing's Noel Leon. Another title contender, Nikola Tsolov, started the race from eighth place.

The Baku round is also important in terms of the championship battle. In the first Feature Race held on Friday, Alexander Dunne took victory, with Martinius Stenshorne finishing second and Dino Beganovic third. Rafael Camara finished fourth, taking the championship lead, while Nikola Tsolov failed to finish the race. As a result, Camara leads the standings with 182 points, followed by Tsolov with 181 points and Dunne with 174 points.

Beganovic also had a strong opening day in Baku. The DAMS Lucas Oil driver won the Sprint Race and later finished third in Feature Race 1. Laurens Van Hoepen was second in the Sprint Race, while Alexander Dunne took third place.

A total of 67 points are at stake during this year's Formula 2 programme at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This means that results in Baku could significantly affect the final championship standings.

The 12th round of the Formula 2 calendar is taking place in Baku. The season will continue with two more rounds at the Lusail Circuit in Qatar and Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates.