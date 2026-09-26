Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Likely To Visit Madurai, Gandhi Museum On Sep 28

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay is likely to visit Madurai on September 28 and visit the renovated Gandhi Museum before leaving for Chennai, State Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, Nirmal Kumar said Vijay is scheduled to inaugurate a programme in Madurai and is expected to visit the Gandhi Museum, where renovation work has been completed.“The CM is planned to visit Madurai on the 28th. After inaugurating a programme, the CM will visit the Gandhi Museum. The museum renovation has now been completed, and the CM will visit the museum before leaving for Chennai by evening,” Nirmal Kumar said. He, however, said the Chief Minister's schedule had not yet been finalised.“Till now, the schedule has not been finalised. Once it is finalised by the CM office, they will let us know,” the minister said.

Vijay Attacks DMK, AIADMK Ahead of Bypolls

The proposed visit comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram. Meanwhile, CM Vijay on Friday launched a scathing attack on the DMK and AIADMK during his campaign in the Madurantakam Assembly constituency, alleging that the AIADMK had become a“branch of the DMK” and describing TVK as the“pure force” against the“evil force”.

Allegations on Corruption and POCSO Case

“The AIADMK has now become a branch of the DMK. If I speak about corruption in the Assembly, they get angry immediately. The moment I mention corruption, the DMK asks for proof. Their only intention is to not let me speak in the Assembly,” Vijay said. Vijay also accused the DMK of attempting to defame him over his remarks on corruption and said he would continue raising the issue.

He further spoke about the Veeramani POCSO case, alleging that crimes against minors and women should not be shielded by money or influence. He said those involved in such crimes, as well as those who allegedly helped cover them up, should face punishment.

The Madurantakam bypoll was necessitated after former AIADMK MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel resigned and joined TVK. The party has renominated her as its candidate. (ANI)

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