Chitkara University Students Protest Over Claims Of Two Missing Girls

Students at Chitkara University in Banur staged a protest late Friday night following claims that two female students were missing from the university campus, prompting police to take cognisance of the matter and initiate verification.

Police Launch Investigation Amid Social Media Concerns

DSP Banur Sukhdev Singh said the police had received information about the concerns raised by students and had also noticed the matter being circulated on social media. "I want to inform all parents that a matter came up today regarding Chitkara University, where students raised concerns about two girls being missing. We also saw the issue surfacing on social media. We have taken cognisance of the matter, but no one knows who is missing or the names of the girls. However, we will investigate the matter and conduct verification. All the children are safe here; there is no need to worry or panic," Sukhdev Singh said.

Police said that no concrete information confirming that two students were missing had so far been provided by the students. Despite the lack of confirmed details, police have taken a complaint and begun looking into the matter.

Police are now verifying the claims and gathering details to ascertain the facts surrounding the matter. The police statement comes amid concerns among students and parents after the claims circulated on social media. Authorities have urged parents not to panic and said that the situation is being verified. Further details are awaited as the police inquiry progresses. (ANI)

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