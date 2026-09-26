Ganesh Immersion: Two Drown In MP, Hyderabad Police Issue Advisory

Tragedy Strikes Ganesh Immersion in MP

At least two youths died due to drowning during Ganesh idol immersion in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. The incident took place on the night of September 25 near Nahalda village, when devotees had gathered to mark the conclusion of the Ganesh Festival by immersing the idol. According to officials, the two youths drowned during the immersion ceremony. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Hyderabad Police Urge Caution Amid Processions

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday appealed to residents to avoid main roads and postpone non-essential travel in view of the ongoing Ganesh immersion processions.

In a video post on X, the IPS officer said the immersion procession has been continuing peacefully since Friday. "The Ganesh Immersion Procession has been continuing grandly and with great tranquillity since yesterday. On behalf of the Hyderabad City Police, we extend our thanks to all the people who are ensuring the success of the festival without any untoward incidents," Sajjanar said.

He noted that heavy crowds of devotees at Tank Bund, NTR Marg, Necklace Road, Liberty, Moazzam Jahi Market and surrounding areas have slowed down vehicular movement, causing slight delays in the immersion processions.

The Commissioner said the processions are likely to continue till Saturday afternoon and police personnel are working to complete the idol immersions at the earliest.

"In this context, we are continuing the traffic restrictions already imposed on major roads today as well. Due to the crowds of idols at Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Marg, PV Statue, and the areas around Indira Gandhi Rotary, regular vehicles are not permitted," he added.

Sajjanar urged citizens to avoid travelling by vehicles on main roads and follow advisories issued by the traffic department.

Ganpati Visarjan is observed on the concluding day of Ganesh Chaturthi, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing idols in water. Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14, marking the start of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations. (ANI)

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