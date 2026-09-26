'She Couldn't Walk, He Wouldn't Leave Her': BJP Leader's Son Dies With Mother In Noida Bus Fire

The Greater Noida bus fire on the Yamuna Expressway has revealed a heartbreaking story involving the family of Mahoba BJP district treasurer Neeraj Gupta. His wife Sunita Gupta and son Shashank Gupta were among the nine people killed after a sleeper bus travelling from Delhi to Mahoba caught fire. The bus was carrying more than 35 passengers.

Sunita had difficulty walking and was seated near the back of the bus when the fire broke out. According to the family's account, Shashank, who was travelling with his mother, stayed behind to help her escape. Her mobility problems made it difficult for her to get out quickly, and Shashank did not leave her behind. Both eventually collapsed after inhaling smoke and suffered severe burns. Their bodies were later identified through DNA testing and physical features recognised by family members.

According to reports, Shashank worked as an engineer with IndiGo Airlines in Gurugram and had been travelling with his mother towards Mahoba. The family said Sunita had been staying with him in Gurugram for treatment related to problems affecting her legs and knees.

The tragedy has also raised questions about what happened inside the bus before the flames erupted. The FIR states that passengers had complained about the driver and conductor smoking inside the vehicle. They reportedly dismissed the concerns. Later, passengers noticed a burning smell and alerted the crew, but their warnings were allegedly ignored.

Minutes later, flames erupted from the front of the bus. According to the FIR, as passengers screamed, the driver allegedly told them:“I don't care if you die, I won't stop the bus.”

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A preliminary investigation found that the fire began after a blast in the bus's air-conditioning system, which reportedly ignited lubricating oil in the engine and caused the flames to spread rapidly. The driver and conductor survived and were detained for questioning.

The bus, registered as BR32PA8647, reportedly had more than 60 traffic fines, with 20 still unpaid. Records showed outstanding fines of more than Rs 1.7 lakh.

The deaths of Sunita and Shashank have added a deeply personal dimension to the wider investigation into the Yamuna Expressway bus fire.

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