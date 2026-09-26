US, China Agree To Establish 'Communication Channel' For AI Incidents

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States and China have agreed to establish a communication channel for discussing various incidents involving artificial intelligence (AI).

This was stated in documents published by the White House following Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to the United States on September 23–25 and his meetings with US President Donald Trump.

"The countries have established a US-China dialogue on superintelligence to exchange views on the risks and benefits associated with superintelligence. The next exchange will take place no later than November 2026. The United States and China have also agreed to establish a bilateral communication channel for incidents involving superintelligence," the documents said.

Trump previously said he considered the term "artificial intelligence" to be "unfortunate and inaccurate". According to the US president, such technologies should instead be referred to as "superintelligence."

Xi, for his part, struck a more cautious note. Speaking at the White House on Thursday, he emphasised the need for the US and China to responsibly manage their rivalry as global powers while ensuring AI remains under human oversight. He said both nations "have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good," stressing that its development must always remain under human control.

Image: Evan Vucci / Reuters