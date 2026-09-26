Azerbaijani FM, UN Chief Discuss South Caucasus Peace Process

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On the margins of the UN General Assembley, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, including Azerbaijan's engagement in the UN framework and its role in promoting dialogue, stability, and cooperation.

Azerbaijan's active participation within the UN and its specialized agencies, its active contribution to multilateralism, international law, and the principles of the UN Charter was emphasised.

The discussions also addressed Azerbaijan's contribution as a donor country and its humanitarian initiatives.

The discussion highlighted global climate action and sustainable development, noting Azerbaijan's successful hosting of COP29, alongside expanding role in renewable energy, transport, and regional connectivity.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed on recent progress in the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, confidence-building efforts in the South Caucasus, large-scale reconstruction in liberated territories supporting the return of former IDPs, and demining efforts.