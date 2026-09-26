'We Will Respond As We Did Last Year': Khawaja Asif Warns India

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent a clear message to India that if war is imposed on Pakistan, the country will respond forcefully as it did last year.

Speaking to the media in New York, Khawaja Asif said the previous government had adopted an Afghanistan policy to maintain its hold on power, which had nothing to do with the current government.

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He said the policy created difficulties for Pakistan, which the country is now dealing with on its own.

According to Khawaja Asif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the issues facing Pakistan as well as important global matters at the United Nations.

Khawaja Asif said the prime minister had warned India that if war was imposed on Pakistan, the country would respond forcefully as it did last year.