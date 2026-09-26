Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thailand Declares Bangkok Disaster Area As Heavy Rains Trigger Widespread Flooding

Thailand Declares Bangkok Disaster Area As Heavy Rains Trigger Widespread Flooding


2026-09-26 03:03:02
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thai authorities have declared Bangkok a disaster-affected area following days of heavy rain that have caused widespread flooding, disrupted traffic and hampered movement across parts of the capital.

The declaration covering all 50 districts allows local authorities and relevant agencies to take emergency measures, including accelerating drainage operations, establishing temporary shelters, identifying bedridden patients and other vulnerable groups, and assessing damage to facilitate assistance and compensation.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt called for the swift implementation of measures to protect residents and close coordination among relevant agencies to ensure that assistance reaches affected communities quickly and on a wide scale.

He said the situation posed risks to people's lives and had caused damage to public and private property.

Bangkok has been hit by persistent heavy rain, resulting in widespread waterlogging and flooding on roads and disrupting traffic and travel in several areas. Chadchart said nearly 300 millimeters of rain had fallen since Thursday.

Thailand rains disaster-affected area Bangkok Floods

MENAFN26092026000067011011ID1111718529



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search