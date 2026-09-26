Thailand Declares Bangkok Disaster Area As Heavy Rains Trigger Widespread Flooding

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Thai authorities have declared Bangkok a disaster-affected area following days of heavy rain that have caused widespread flooding, disrupted traffic and hampered movement across parts of the capital.

The declaration covering all 50 districts allows local authorities and relevant agencies to take emergency measures, including accelerating drainage operations, establishing temporary shelters, identifying bedridden patients and other vulnerable groups, and assessing damage to facilitate assistance and compensation.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt called for the swift implementation of measures to protect residents and close coordination among relevant agencies to ensure that assistance reaches affected communities quickly and on a wide scale.

He said the situation posed risks to people's lives and had caused damage to public and private property.

Bangkok has been hit by persistent heavy rain, resulting in widespread waterlogging and flooding on roads and disrupting traffic and travel in several areas. Chadchart said nearly 300 millimeters of rain had fallen since Thursday.

Thailand rains disaster-affected area Bangkok Floods