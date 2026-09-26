MAITVIER Develops AI Growth Framework For U.S. Small Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) The Houston company is building ASGA to combine business diagnostics, marketing intelligence, workforce training, and practical growth support for SMEs.

September 26, 2026 - HOUSTON - MAITVIER LLC is working on an AI-based growth framework to enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to identify commercial bottlenecks and transform their business data into actionable plans. The tools will facilitate structured diagnosis to help owners make the best decision on where to direct their resources, be it new initiatives or systems.

The program is known as the American SME Growth Accelerator (ASGA) by the Houston-based company. The model consists of four elements: a growth-assessment platform; an AI-based marketing intelligence engine; a workforce academy; and supplemental small business support programs.

Ifeoluwa Oyeyipo, co-founder and chief strategy officer of MAITVIER, is in charge of the company's overall strategy. She has worked in a variety of fields including telecommunications, consulting, digital product development, and higher education, as well as small business mentorship. MAITVIER believes that small businesses face the same dilemmas as large businesses, such as customer acquisition and retention, pricing, marketing, and other digital business activities, but small businesses often have no or a very limited number of analysts and specialist teams. Oyeyipo's work focuses on breaking down and simplifying complex commercial problems in a way that allows the company to develop and test operational plans that will lead to new business and customer growth.

ASGA aims to simplify the commercial decision-making process for small businesses. The framework encompasses both AI and business diagnosis, implementation, and evaluation of results. The project is still in the development stage, and more information will be released when it is available.

A four-part model for business growth

The diagnostic platform is designed to analyze a company's marketing and growth position, identify constraints, and develop a data-driven plan. It is meant to assist an owner or management team in deciding on where to allocate their time and resources prior to launching new campaigns, products, or systems.

The second part is the AI Marketing Intelligence Engine, which is designed to do predictive analysis, customer segmentation, and automate content creation and workflows with AI. MAITVIER positions the engine as a decision-support tool, whilst keeping the ultimate business decisions with the ownership or management team. The approach takes data analysis with supplementary questions on the customer, offer, business model, and metrics.

The SME Growth Workforce Academy is the training element of the framework. Oyeyipo is developing it for use by community colleges and workforce programs to train practitioners to use the broader growth methodology independently in various local business situations. The fourth element is a set of growth-support programs that integrate the diagnostic, technology, and training elements for the small-business ecosystem.

Software can help identify an opportunity, but a business still needs people, processes, and reliable metrics to act on it. The model aims to connect diagnosis with implementation, so that recommendations become marketing priorities, operating decisions, and the skills required to sustain the business to ensure ongoing excellent performance.

Experience behind the framework

Oyeyipo has over 18 years of experience in commercial, marketing, product, analytics and transformation roles. Currently, she is a senior manager in the customer growth strategy team in Accenture's Communications, Media & Technology practice. This is a different role from her work at MAITVIER.

While at MTN Nigeria, she held senior positions in consumer segments, marketing and strategy. As a senior manager, she led the commercial strategy for a business unit that accounted for approximately $1.7 billion (34% of the roughly $5 billion total revenue) of the company. She managed the commercial and technical strategy, product development and the coordination of the commercial and technical teams. She also led analytics, segmentation and personalization efforts.

At Etisalat Nigeria, Oyeyipo developed the cross-functional business case for a digital education platform, and led its development and commercial launch. The platform reached over 3 million users and generated $2.3 million in revenue in its first year. The company awarded her the 2015 CEO Award for Innovation and Excellence to recognize this work.

Her consulting work for SIFAX Group involved establishing a business-intelligence function and performance dashboards. A digital-marketing transformation was associated with a 25% increase in revenue and a 20% decrease in marketing costs.

Applying AI to operating decisions

Early projects at MAITVIER serve as good examples of how different components of the approach have been employed. In a mid-market client situation, Oyeyipo utilized AI for target operating model construction, which incorporated simulation and other forms of analysis and prediction. There was a 28% revenue increase over 6 months following the changes made to the processes, the team, and the sales funnel. This situation combined analytical tools with organizational changes, as opposed to viewing technology as a standalone intervention.

From the same source, it is reported that the use of generative AI, automation, Power BI, and Google Analytics reduced the time needed to gather insights by 40%. The results of these projects do not necessarily imply the same outcomes for ASGA users. What MAITVIER needs to do is convert these methods into tools and/or training that can be offered to businesses with different levels of data, workforce, and technical readiness. The true test will be to see if these methods maintain their value when they are used outside of a specific project.

Outside of the company, Oyeyipo has participated in many other projects focused on helping small businesses. She is a SCORE mentor in the SBA-affiliated network and has directly mentored over 20 clients to help them with business and marketing strategy. She also helped entrepreneurs with the University of Houston's SURE program with writing business plans and creating investor presentations. All of these projects are separate from her work with MAITVIER.

Leadership and next steps

Oyeyipo received her MBA from Business School Netherlands in 2023 and her MS in Marketing from the University of Houston in 2025. Her professional development includes a Certificate in Business Consulting, the Certified Management Consultant, Professional Scrum Product Owner I, a Certificate in Women Entrepreneurship, and a Certificate in Business Analytics: From Data to Insights. She has also sat on several academic editorial boards.

Currently, MAITVIER is focused on product and program development. As the framework expands, so will the demand for the methods used to generate recommendations, manipulate data, provide human guidance, and evaluate progress. Accessibility is the core of ASGA's business case. Simultaneously running strategy, marketing, sales, and operations is common for an SME owner. While MAITVIER aims to embed a structured decision process for such an environment, it will be vital to retain the commercial judgment required for the sustainable growth of the business, and to focus on the particulars of each business in question.

If developed as planned, ASGA would give businesses an approach: determine the current situation, identify the major limiting factor, decide on the appropriate course of action, and monitor the outcome. The approach is straightforward, and MAITVIER's opportunity is to facilitate more robust analysis in the context of small business decisions

(By James Whitmore, Contributing Writer)

About MAITVIER

MAITVIER is a U.S.-based strategy and transformation firm focused on business strategy, growth, marketing, operational improvement, and AI-enabled solutions for small and growing businesses.

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