Iron Faith Racing Launches Faith-Driven Drag Racing Program Built On Family, Purpose, And Competitive Ambition

MENAFN - GetNews)""We didn't start Iron Faith Racing simply to build a fast car or win races. We started it to build something meaningful together as a family and to use our passion for motorsports as a platform for something greater than ourselves. Every step of this journey is driven by faith, and everything we build is for HIS glory." - Iron Faith Racing LLC"North Carolina-based Iron Faith Racing LLC introduces its family-driven motorsports program, featuring a 2014 Mustang GT named "Testimony," a young driver development initiative, and a growing community of supporters united by faith and a passion for drag racing.

IRON STATION, N.C. - September 26, 2026 - Iron Faith Racing LLC has officially introduced its family-driven drag racing organization, combining competitive motorsports, young driver development, and a faith-centered mission into a program designed to grow from grassroots competition toward regional and national racing events.

Based in Iron Station, North Carolina, Iron Faith Racing was established around a shared passion for drag racing and a desire to build something meaningful across generations. At the heart of the organization is a father-and-son racing program focused on developing a young driver while building a competitive team grounded in discipline, responsibility, perseverance, and faith. The team's guiding mission, "Driven by Faith. Built for HIS Glory.", reflects a commitment to pursuing excellence both on and off the drag strip while recognizing that the purpose behind the journey extends beyond racing accomplishments.

Introducing Testimony The centerpiece of Iron Faith Racing's competitive program is "Testimony," a 2014 Ford Mustang GT powered by a built Coyote engine and single-turbocharger combination. Currently undergoing development and preparation for its initial competitive schedule, Testimony represents the beginning of the team's racing ambitions.

The organization plans to establish its foundation through testing, driver development, and local drag racing events before pursuing opportunities for regional competition and, ultimately, nationally recognized racing events.

Rather than rushing into competition, Iron Faith Racing is focused on building the experience, equipment, safety practices, and operational consistency necessary to develop a sustainable motorsports program.

Building More Than a Racing Team Central to the organization's vision is the development of its young driver through a structured progression that emphasizes technical knowledge, vehicle preparation, race strategy, sportsmanship, and personal responsibility.

The father-and-son program also reflects a broader commitment to family involvement in motorsports and the relationships that develop through shared experiences, challenges, and accomplishments. Iron Faith Racing intends to document its journey openly, allowing supporters to follow the development of Testimony, the driver's progression, and the experiences that shape the organization as it grows.

A Community Built Around the Journey In conjunction with the launch of its racing program, Iron Faith Racing has introduced its official website, ironfaithracing, providing a central destination for team updates, racing information, sponsorship opportunities, and branded apparel.

The organization has also launched its Founding Supporter collection, offering enthusiasts an opportunity to become part of the Iron Faith Racing community during the earliest stages of its development.

The collection features apparel inspired by the team's identity and mission, allowing supporters to represent Iron Faith Racing while contributing to the continued growth of the program. As the organization develops, its website and social media platforms will provide updates on Testimony, driver development, racing preparations, and future competition.

Building Partnerships for the Future Iron Faith Racing is supported by Birchstone Homes, a North Carolina residential homebuilding company whose sponsorship contributes to the development of the racing program. The organization welcomes conversations with additional businesses and organizations interested in supporting grassroots motorsports, young driver development, and a team built around faith, family, and competitive ambition.

Through its racing program, growing supporter community, and business partnerships, Iron Faith Racing is establishing a foundation intended to support its long-term competitive goals while remaining committed to the values that inspired its creation.

Driven by Faith. Built for HIS Glory.

ABOUT IRON FAITH RACING

Iron Faith Racing LLC is a family-driven drag racing organization based in Iron Station, North Carolina. Centered around its 2014 Mustang GT, "Testimony," the organization combines competitive motorsports, young driver development, branded apparel, and community engagement. Guided by its mission, "Driven by Faith. Built for HIS Glory.", Iron Faith Racing is building a motorsports program focused on faith, family, perseverance, and competitive excellence.

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