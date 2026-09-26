Contracts Signed 30 Years Ago Are Still Untouched - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Investments and the contracts which actually led to development in the oil and gas sector and were signed 30 years ago are still absolutely untouched, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The head of state also noted: "Not a single word was changed, and that was one of the factors that attracted investors. So we already have a very credible reputation as a very responsible partner."

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.