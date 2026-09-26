Kyrgyzstan And UK Discuss Prospects For Economic And Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev discussed prospects for developing economic and investment cooperation with UK Trade Envoy for Central Asia and Azerbaijan Lord John Alderdice.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, the sides reviewed the current state of Kyrgyz-British cooperation and prospects for its further expansion.

"The sides exchanged views on the prospects for economic and investment cooperation, the implementation of joint projects, as well as interaction in the financial and educational sectors," the statement said.

During the meeting, Kasymaliev noted the friendly nature of relations between Kyrgyzstan and the UK, as well as the increased level of bilateral cooperation observed in recent years.

The sides also discussed areas where economic ties could be further developed, including investment interaction and the implementation of projects of mutual interest. Cooperation in the financial and education sectors was also identified among the areas of bilateral engagement.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and intensify cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The meeting comes as Kyrgyzstan continues to expand economic engagement with international partners and seek additional opportunities for investment and project cooperation. The country has been placing greater attention on attracting foreign investment, developing infrastructure and improving connectivity, while also seeking to broaden economic links beyond traditional regional partners.

For the UK, engagement with Central Asian countries includes trade, investment, financial services, education and other areas of economic cooperation. Continued contacts between the two sides provide an opportunity to identify specific projects and sectors where bilateral business and institutional cooperation can be expanded.