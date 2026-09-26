Patna Coaching Centre Teacher Accused Of Misconduct With Student, Uproar Erupts

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 26 (IANS) A commotion broke out at a coaching institute in Bihar's Patna district after a teacher was accused of inappropriate conduct with a female student, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Dhanrua police station area of Masaurhi, near Pabhedi Mor.

According to local residents, the incident happened on Friday. The teacher-cum-operator of the coaching centre, identified as Anil Kumar, allegedly asked the student to send her photographs on a mobile phone and was subsequently accused of behaving inappropriately with her.

Following the allegations, relatives and acquaintances of the student reportedly reached the coaching institute and confronted the teacher. The situation quickly escalated, leading to a disturbance on the premises. Kumar was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation, with reports claiming he was beaten with slippers.

A video showing the assault has been circulating on social media. However, police have not independently verified the footage and have neither confirmed its authenticity nor the context in which it was recorded.

Officials at the Dhanrua Police Station said that no written complaint has been received from either side in connection with the incident so far. They added that any further action would depend on the filing of a formal complaint, following which the allegations and circumstances surrounding the episode would be investigated on the basis of available evidence.

Police stressed that the allegations against the teacher remain unverified at this stage and that no formal investigation has been initiated in the absence of a complaint. They said police will take action only after a written complaint is lodged.

The incident comes amid growing concern over crimes against women and girls in Bihar, with several such cases reported from different districts in recent days, drawing public scrutiny of law enforcement's response.