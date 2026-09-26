Prarthana Sandeep Completes Dubbing For Mohanlal's 'Athimanoharam'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Prarthana Sandeep, who will next be seen in director Tharun Moorthy's eagerly awaited upcoming Malayalam film 'Athimanoharam', featuring Malayalam star Mohanlal in the lead, has now announced that she has completed dubbing for the film

Taking to her Instagram page to share the update, the actress wrote, "Dubbing done for Athimanoharam. One more beautiful step closer to you all. #athimanoharam."

It may be recalled that the cast of the film had begun dubbing on August 17 this year.

Taking to his Instagram stories section to share the update, producer Ashiq Usman had then said, "'Athimanoharam' dubbing started today." The producer also posted a picture of the cast members dubbing for the film.

The film, which features Meera Jasmine as the female lead, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs.

In June this year, the makers had announced that 'another perfect schedule' of the film had been wrapped up.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement, director Tharun Moorthy had said, "Yet another perfect schedule wrapped up! Through rain, heat, and every challenge along the way, my team has been in terrific form. We've said goodbye to so many beautiful locations, and many outstanding actors have successfully completed their parts."

The director had then gone on to say, "With nearly 80% of the shoot now complete, we're entering the final stretch. Just a few more days to go, and the excitement is building every single day. Can't wait for all of you to experience the Athimanohara energy, and Athimanohara vibe of this film and see what we've created together with our Lalettan. #Athimanoharam #Mohanlal #Meerajasmine."

Earlier in June, the director had trashed online news reports that had claimed that shooting for the film had been stopped due to a confusion in the script.

Taking to his Instagram stories section to put out a clarification, Tharun Moorthy had said, " Dear friends, I am receiving many messages and calls regarding online news claiming that our shoot has been stopped due to confusion in the script. This is completely false."

He went on to clarify,"We have been shooting here in Thodupuzha for the past 78 days. Yes, the rain and weather conditions have affected some of our plans, but our team is working hard to overcome every challenge and continue filming with great enthusiasm and positivity."

The director then went on to make an appeal to the general public. He wrote, "I kindly request everyone not to post or spread unverified information for personal likes, views, or reach. Such misinformation can create unnecessary confusion among the audience and affect the efforts of the entire team. Thank you for your understanding and support."

For the unaware, the film, which was initially being referred to as #L366, has Mohanlal playing a policeman called T S Lovelajan in it.

The film has triggered huge expectations as the ace director has joined hands with the Malayalam Superstar again for this project, after the phenomenal success of their blockbuster film together titled 'Thudaram'.