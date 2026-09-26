'Mlas Who Come To Bengaluru Have Two Marriages': DK Shivakumar's Remark Sparks Row

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's remark about legislators having“two marriages” has triggered a political controversy, with BJP leaders demanding that he identify the MLAs he was referring to. Shivakumar made the comment during a Karnataka Assembly discussion on Bengaluru's rapid urbanisation and growing population.

While speaking during a debate on the state's drought situation, Shivakumar discussed Bengaluru's transformation and its growing population. He referred to the contributions of Kempegowda, Kengal Hanumanthaiah and former chief minister S M Krishna in shaping the city.

“Kempegowda built Bengaluru. Kengal Hanumanthaiah built Vidhana Soudha. S.M. Krishna made Bengaluru an international city. Whoever comes to the city doesn't leave,” Shivakumar said.

He then turned to MLAs who had moved to Bengaluru from other parts of Karnataka and made the remark that triggered the row.

“Even you (MLAs) who come here don't leave. All those who come to the city have two marriages. There are a dozen like that. I can give you the list,” he said.

Shivakumar indicated that he could provide details about legislators from districts including Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada, but did not name any of them. He also drew a parallel with lawyers who move to Bengaluru and said they generally do not return to their places of origin.

“Even lawyers who come to Bengaluru do not go back to their places of origin. That's why the city's population is like this,” he said, referring to the increase in Bengaluru's urban population from 33 per cent to 47 per cent.

The comments drew criticism from BJP leaders. Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka called the statement“an unnecessary statement” and asked Shivakumar to reveal the names of the legislators he had referred to.

“Now, there's a sword hanging over every MLA who has come to Bengaluru from other parts of the state,” Ashoka said, adding that he himself was born and raised in Bengaluru.

Senior BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar also criticised the remark. He said that even if it was made in a lighter vein, comments of this nature from the Assembly floor did not enhance the dignity of the House.

“Had I been present in the Assembly, I would have responded immediately,” Kumar said, describing the statement as having created“unhealthy curiosity” and asking Shivakumar to disclose the names of the MLAs concerned.