Caught On CCTV: Student Hit By Thar, Then Beaten Outside Gurugram University (WATCH VIDEO)

Six students have been detained after a clash outside IILM University in Gurugram's Sector 53, where Thar-borne youths allegedly attacked students, including a third-year BA Psychology student. The student was allegedly first hit by a Thar SUV and was then brutally beaten. He suffered serious injuries in the assault. The accused youths also allegedly assaulted female students during the incident.

Based on the information we have, the incident happened outside of the university after two groups got into a fight. After the claimed attack, all of the youths who were being charged left the scene. After that, a report was sent to the Sector 53 Police Station. When the Sector 53 police office heard about the fight, they sent a team to the campus and took precautions based on the report. Six of the students were arrested, and police began to look into what caused the fight.

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गुरूग्राम - थार सवार ने छात्र को मारी टक्कर फिर जमकर पीटा,सेक्टर -53 स्थित आईआईएलएम यूनिवर्सिटी का मामला वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद सभी आरोपी मौके से फरार #Gurugram #BreakingNews #GurugramNews #ViralVideo twitter/AeIfQmbzrj

- Rishi Tripathi (@IndiatvRishi) September 25, 2026

The university has named six students from the two groups that were involved and put together a five-person team to look into what happened.

The administration has also started the process of suspending the students who were involved. The police have asked the university to charge the students with a crime.

Current focus of the police investigation is to find out what caused the fight and the alleged assaults outside of the university.