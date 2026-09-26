Deep Depression Weakens, Brings Relief From Heavy Rain In South Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Alipore in Kolkata on Saturday said there is no warning of heavy rainfall for south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, from Sunday onwards, as the deep depression affecting the region is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area by Saturday evening.

According to the Met Office, rainfall activity is likely to ease from Saturday evening, with no prospects of moderate to heavy rain across south Bengal over the next few days.

The deep depression over south Odisha and Chhattisgarh has moved further northwestward and is gradually losing strength, leading to a reduction in rainfall intensity across both south and north Bengal.

A Met department official said rainfall in Kolkata and adjoining areas is expected to decrease significantly from noon on Saturday. While isolated light showers may occur at one or two places, no weather warning has been issued for any district in south Bengal.

However, sea conditions remain rough due to the lingering impact of the weather system. Gusty winds of 35-45 kmph, occasionally reaching 55 kmph, are continuing along the coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until Saturday afternoon.

South Bengal, including Kolkata, has been experiencing intermittent spells of heavy rain since Wednesday night under the influence of the deep depression. The city and its suburbs also witnessed heavy showers on Saturday morning.

In north Bengal, heavy rainfall may continue in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts on Saturday.

Thunderstorm and rainfall warnings are also in place for Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur. However, no weather warnings have been issued for any district in north Bengal from Sunday onwards.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.4 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature on Friday stood at 30.6 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees below normal.