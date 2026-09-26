Odisha Floods: Mayurbhanj Reels As Heavy Rains Submerge Villages

Heavy monsoon rains and rising river levels have triggered severe flooding across Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, leaving scores of villages underwater, disrupting key transit routes, and forcing thousands from their homes. In response, local authorities have launched large-scale rescue and relief operations to assist affected communities.

Extent of the Damage

According to the latest reports, the flood has impacted 20 blocks in the district, along with one municipality and one Notified Area Council (NAC). The situation remains particularly difficult in areas such as Betnoti and Badasahi. Villages including Patalipura and Kalama in Betnoti block, as well as Salagaon, Managobindapur, Chandanpur, Durgapur, Kendudiha and Balabhadrapur in Badasahi block, are among those submerged under floodwaters. Residents in these areas have seen their homes and fields covered by water, making daily life extremely hard.

One of the major concerns is the water level on the Budhabalanga Nakhara bridge, where 2 to 3 feet of water has been reported. This has made movement difficult and unsafe. Traffic has also come to a complete halt on important routes connecting Betnoti to Badasahi and Manatri to Baisinga. These road closures have cut off several villages and complicated efforts to deliver supplies and reach people in need.

Mass Evacuations and Relief Efforts

To protect lives, officials have shifted 10,373 people to safer places. A total of 89 relief camps have been set up across the affected areas. In addition, 72 free kitchen centres are running to provide meals to those who have lost access to their homes and cooking facilities. These centres are helping families get regular food while they stay in the camps.

Rescue teams are working round the clock. Three teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 18 fire service teams have been deployed to the worst-hit locations. These teams are helping people move to higher ground, distributing essential items, and monitoring the water levels closely. Local administration and disaster response units continue to coordinate the overall effort to ensure help reaches everyone who needs it.

Signs of Recovery and Ongoing Precautions

Meanwhile, floodwater has started receding from various wards of the city. As a result, people are slowly returning to their normal routines. The situation has also improved in Udala, Kaptipada, Bangiriposi and Saraskana areas. Roads that were earlier cut off in these places have reopened, allowing traffic to move freely again. Residents in these parts are beginning to resume daily activities after days of disruption.

However, the overall flood threat has not completely gone away. Keeping the current conditions in mind, the district administration has ordered the closure of all schools from Class 1 to Class 12 in seven blocks. These include Thakurmunda, Kaptipada, Udala, Gopabandhunagar, Khunta, Badasahi and Betnoti. The decision aims to keep children safe until the water levels drop further and roads become fully usable.

Continued Support and Future Outlook

The floods have caused widespread inconvenience and damage to property and farmland. Many families have lost household items and standing crops. Yet the coordinated response by government teams is helping to limit the impact on human lives. Officials are urging people in low-lying areas to remain alert and follow advisories issued by the local administration.

Relief work is continuing without interruption. Teams are checking on remote villages, ensuring that food, drinking water and medical help reach the camps. Special attention is being given to the elderly, children and people with health issues who are staying in the temporary shelters.

As the water slowly starts to recede in some parts of Mayurbhanj, the focus remains on both immediate relief and long-term recovery. Authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage so that proper support can be provided to the affected families once the situation stabilises. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel on flooded roads and to stay in touch with local officials for the latest updates. Further updates are expected as water levels are monitored and relief operations progress in the coming days.

(ANI)

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