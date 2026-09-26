Uzbekistan, South Korean Firms Coordinate On Investment Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and South Korea discussed the implementation of agreements reached during a high-level Uzbek delegation visit to South Korea earlier this month at a regular meeting of the Korea Business Council in Tashkent on Sept. 25.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was organized by the Embassy of South Korea in Uzbekistan and attended by representatives of Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade, diplomatic missions, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and leading South Korean companies.

Participants included representatives of YK Law Firm, BNK Capital, East Telecom, Kyungdong Navien, Shinhan Bank, BoMI E&C, LG Electronics, Korea Gas Corporation, Lotte Chemical, Daejong and Dasan DMC.

The meeting highlighted the key outcomes of the high-level visit to South Korea in September and emphasized the importance of timely implementation of the agreements reached during the visit.

“Timely implementation of the agreements reached during the high-level visit is essential for translating the outcomes of the visit into concrete projects and strengthening practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea,” the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade said.

Ministry representatives also briefed Korean companies on ongoing cooperation with businesses implementing investment projects in Uzbekistan. The discussions covered project implementation mechanisms and targeted engagement with companies on their requests and proposals.

Participants exchanged views on existing issues and coordinated further steps across key areas of bilateral investment and business cooperation.

The meeting concluded with decisions aimed at intensifying joint efforts and maintaining regular coordination between Uzbek authorities, Korean companies and relevant institutions.