Trinamool RS MP Samirul Islam Files PIL In Calcutta HC Over Water Crisis In Kolkata Colony

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam has moved the Calcutta High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking restoration of municipal drinking water supply to residents of Jyotinagar Colony in north Kolkata's Cossipore area.

Announcing the move in a social media post on Saturday, the Trinamool MP said the petition was filed a day earlier, on Friday, and expressed confidence that the judiciary would ensure justice for the affected residents.

According to him, the case concerns the right of nearly 5,000 people to access safe drinking water.

“I filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court not over voter list issues, but to secure the right of around 5,000 residents to drinking water. We have faith in the judiciary and hope justice will prevail,” Islam said.

He further said, "Unfortunately, precious drinking water was snatched away from a section of people after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) stopped water supply to Jyotinagar Colony. This place isn't located in some remote village in a corner of West Bengal -- it's in the heart of the city of joy, Kolkata."

He further claimed that the affected residents belonged to a particular religious community and questioned whether access to drinking water should be influenced by religious considerations.

"After the BJP came to power, the water supply was discontinued -- and it was done so because those affected belong to a particular religion. Is this what development looks like -- where access to drinking water depends on religion? We have faith in the judiciary, and I hope we will get proper justice," he added.

The issue has affected around 5,000 residents of Jyotinagar Colony, who are also facing uncertainty over eviction from land claimed by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. Since July 29, the colony's five public taps have remained dry, compelling residents to depend on distant water sources and periodic water tanker supplies reportedly arranged by the CPI(M).

According to residents, the crisis began after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation carried out pipeline-related work between July 26 and July 28. They alleged that the work disrupted water supply to a 150-metre stretch within the colony, although taps in nearby areas continued to function normally.