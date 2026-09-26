Shilpa Shetty's Little Reminder Is To 'Pause, Notice And Appreciate' The World

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) On the occasion of World Environmental Health Day, actress Shilpa Shetty urged all to pause and appreciate the beauty of nature, stressing that human wellness and the environment are deeply intertwined.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and videos from her picturesque getaway from a beautiful international location.

For the caption, she wrote:“Look around. There's so much beauty we've learnt to simply walk past. The changing skies, a burst of flowers, the sound of water, the shade of a tree, a sunset that makes you stop for a second, these little moments have a way of making us feel good without asking for anything in return.”

She added:“On World Environmental Health Day, a little reminder to pause, notice and appreciate the world around us, our wellness and wellbeing is intertwined with the environment, and we need to value and preserve them both.”

World Environmental Health Day is celebrated every year on the same date to raise global awareness about how environmental factors affect human health.

Talking about Shilpa's worklife, she was last seen in Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. It stars Shilpa in the lead role with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

“Sukhee” is about a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife, Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion.

Sukhee relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over just seven days, emerging reignited and reborn, making the hardest shift of her life from being a wife and mother to being a woman once more.

Shilpa also appeared in KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.