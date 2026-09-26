MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE,September 2026 – Global Village's Season 31 VIP Packs are now available to purchase exclusively through Coca-Cola Arena's website, giving fans the opportunity to secure one of the destination's most anticipated seasonal offerings before limited quantities sell out. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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For Season 31, Global Village has reimagined its VIP Packs around an all-new 'Global Village Story Book' concept, turning the pack itself into a keepsake inspired by the destination's milestone journey. Reflecting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Dubai-it vision and the city's spirit of bringing communities together, the pack also features seven Season 31 pins honouring the UAE, alongside a selection of premium Global Village experiences and benefits. One lucky VIP Pack holder will also uncover a cheque worth AED 31,000, adding an extra element of excitement to this season's collection.

With six VIP and Mega Pack options available for Season 31, guests can choose the pack that best suits how they want to experience Global Village throughout the season. The Diamond VIP Pack is priced at AED 7,900, Platinum at AED 3,490, Gold at AED 2,490 and Silver at AED 1,890, while the returning Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs combine Global Village's premium privileges with bundled Dubai ParksTM and Resorts seasonal passes or tickets. Priced at AED 4,990 and AED 3,490 respectively, the Mega Packs offer even greater value for families and frequent guests.

Whether it is for yourself or someone special, the Season 31 VIP Packs are made for those who want to enjoy non-stop wonder at Global Village, with added privileges, memorable experiences and a special keepsake to treasure long after the season ends.

Season 31 VIP Packs are now on sale, guests can secure their preferred pack here: . Quantities are limited, and each Emirates ID is eligible to purchase one VIP Pack only. To activate VIP Pack benefits, guests must register their pack on the website using their vehicle plate number.

About Global Village:

Global Village is the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions. Part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, it continues to grow in popularity and maintain a deep connection with its guests, reinforcing its status as the most prominent entertainment and cultural hub in the region. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests.

Season 30 hosted thirty pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The destination was home to 450 world-class performers featuring in 40,500 shows. Guests enjoyed over 200 rides and games at Carnaval®, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

Information on Season 31 will be announced soon.

About Dubai Holding EntertainmentTM:

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. It develops, operates and manages some of Dubai's most iconic attractions and family destinations, creating exceptional experiences, attracting millions of visitors each year. The portfolio includes Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, the Middle East's largest theme park, comprising of MOTIONGATETM Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, and the region's only LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel as well as Real Madrid World, the first ever football theme park together with The World of Riverland where you can live Dubai's most surprising day out with many entertainment, dining and fun options. LAPITATM, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, Autograph Collection, a 5-star Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, offers guests a stay just steps from the world-famous parks T-REX Glamping, also at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts, is the region's only dinosaur-themed glamping experience. Owned and operated by Dubai Holding Entertainment, the destination offers premium short-stay accommodation in air-conditioned tents and family suites, alongside themed dining and dinosaur-inspired entertainment. Coca-Cola Arena, one of the region's largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Wild Wadi WaterparkTM, a premium boutique waterpark experience, with views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah; ROXY Cinemas, offering a premium cinema experience across Dubai including Roxy Xtreme, the largest screen in Middle East and North Africa; The Green Planet Dubai, the Middle East's only indoor tropical rainforest with an outdoor Nature Park, Global Village, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment (between October and April); Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world, The View Palm Jumeirah, the highest vantage point on Palm Jumeirah with 240 meters above ground with 360-degree views; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN, a multimedia sales house operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship, and activations; among many others.