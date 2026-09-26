Press Release: Glimseplatform Rolls Out Image Search, Builds Sales Hiring Pipeline With Fastercapital Support

Summary: Glimse Platform, a Cameroon-based HR technology startup, today reported progress on core product and operational fronts as it builds toward a public launch, including completion... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Yaoundé, Cameroon & Dubai, UAE

Glimse Platform, a Cameroon-based HR technology startup, today reported progress on core product and operational fronts as it builds toward a public launch, including completion of an image search feature, successful app testing, and early customer interest all with ongoing support from FasterCapital.

With continued collaboration from FasterCapital under EquityPilot, the company's current execution focus is on closing funding to support launch-readiness while scaling product testing, customer engagement, and sales hiring activities.

What the Startup Delivers?

GlimsePlatform is developing an image-aware search function integrated into its hiring platform, designed to help HR teams and recruiters find relevant candidate information faster. The startup reports a tested application experience and early interest from HR firms that have reviewed the solution during the testing phase.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing support during this phase includes:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up to keep product and hiring goals on track

– Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement for next-stage capital needs

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate

– Market positioning and messaging assistance to aid commercial conversations

Current Execution Priorities

GlimsePlatform's current priorities are focused on:

– Finalizing app polish following successful tests and preparing for public launch

– Engaging waiting-list users for early feedback and pilot engagements with interested HR companies

– Building a sales capability by screening and recruiting for the sales role and running a LinkedIn hiring drive

– Preparing materials and investor-facing communications to secure capital needed to launch

Customer validation

GlimsePlatform has established an early waiting list of prospective users and has received direct interest from HR companies exploring the product for pilot use. These early conversations are informing product refinements and go-to-market messaging as the team moves from closed testing toward broader availability.

Funding readiness note

The team is actively preparing for fundraising to support the public launch; current efforts are centered on refining pitch materials, clarifying go-to-market priorities, and demonstrating product readiness. FasterCapital's support focuses on fundraising preparedness and pitch refinement, not guaranteeing funding outcomes.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting GlimsePlatform through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About GlimsePlatform

GlimsePlatform is a Cameroon-based HR technology startup developing an image-search enabled hiring platform for recruiters and HR teams. The company has completed app testing, built an early waiting list of users, engaged interested HR companies, and is recruiting sales talent as it prepares for a public launch. GlimsePlatform is seeking capital to support its next-stage rollout.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.