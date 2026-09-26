MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ABU DHABI, September, 2026 – Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates are marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, reaffirming their commitment to expanding cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure, energy, tourism and advanced technologies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The milestone coincides with Tajikistan's 35th anniversary of independence and was highlighted during a ceremony in Abu Dhabi attended by H.H. Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, members of the Federal National Council, representatives of UAE ministries and government entities, heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations, journalists and members of the Tajik community.

In his address, Ashrafjon Gulov, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the UAE, described the UAE as a reliable and influential partner in Tajikistan's foreign policy, noting that bilateral relations, established on 18th December 1995, have developed across political, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

He said the close ties between President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Emomali Rahmon and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have provided strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

Gulov welcomed the recent appointment of the UAE's first resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Tajikistan, describing it as an important step towards further strengthening diplomatic ties.

He noted that bilateral cooperation now rests on a solid political, legal and economic foundation, spanning transport and transit infrastructure, energy, education, healthcare, tourism, logistics, mining, industry, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

The ambassador also highlighted growing cultural and humanitarian ties and people-to-people exchanges, as well as opportunities for closer coordination on multilateral issues, particularly climate change, environmental protection, water resources, glacier preservation and sustainable development.

He said the 30th anniversary represents the beginning of a new phase focused on unlocking investment opportunities, boosting bilateral trade and advancing shared development priorities.

Gulov also highlighted Tajikistan's development since independence, including progress in infrastructure, energy, education and healthcare, as well as its international initiatives on water, climate, artificial intelligence, sustainable development and peace-building.

He noted Tajikistan's active engagement at the United Nations on global water and climate issues and peace-building initiatives, reflecting the country's focus on addressing shared international challenges.

The ambassador concluded by reaffirming Tajikistan's commitment to further strengthening its friendship and partnership with the UAE.