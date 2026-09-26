Alia Bhatt's Love & War Cabaret Look Sparks Troll Fest Netizens Say, 'Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali Enough'

The recently unveiled first-look poster for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Love & War, featuring Alia Bhatt, was shared by the actress on her Instagram handle. This cabaret-inspired ensemble has ignited a wave of mixed reactions and online trolling. Many netizens quickly expressed disappointment, deeming the look "unflattering" and drawing comparisons to previous Bollywood films like Toxic and Bombay Velvet. The movie is slated for a January 21, 2027 release.

The poster, shared on Friday, September 25, 2026, by Alia Bhatt on her official Instagram handle @aliaabhatt, quickly garnered significant attention. It showcased the actress in a vibrant magenta-red outfit, complete with a crop top, a thigh-high slit skirt, and an elaborate feathered headpiece. The post itself, which included tags for her co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, as well as Prerna Singh, Bhansali Productions, and Saregama Official, amassed 486.3K likes and 2.7K comments within a short period. This striking aesthetic quickly led to social media users drawing parallels with Helen's iconic 1970s stage performances and specific film characters.

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A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Netizens React to 'Cabaret' Look

The comment section of Alia Bhatt's post, which reached 2.7K comments, filled rapidly following the poster's release. A significant portion of the audience criticized the styling, with many netizens explicitly calling the look "unflattering" and "heavily edited." Some also suggested the image appeared artificially generated or overly retouched. Comments such as "Doesn't even look like Alia Bhatt" circulated widely, fueling the debate around the poster's authenticity and artistic direction. One comment read,“Doesn't even look like Bhansali's leading lady.”

Indeed, many users compared the look to Kiara Advani's portrayal in the film Toxic, citing similar lighting, gowns, and theatrical poses. Other prominent comparisons included elements from Bombay Velvet. The online discussion was further encapsulated by one user's remark: "Toxic meets Bombay Velvet meets Animal that the vibe so far," indicating a sense of déjà vu among viewers regarding the visual themes presented.

Film Details and Previous Collaborations

Love & War marks a reunion for Alia Bhatt with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, following their successful collaboration on the critically lauded Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor, who reunites with Bhansali after his debut in Saawariya, and Vicky Kaushal, marking his first project with the revered director. Bhansali, known for his visually opulent and emotionally intense storytelling, often sets high expectations for his projects and is celebrated for creating grand cinematic experiences.