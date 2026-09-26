Azerbaijan Is One Of The Very Few Countries Active In Both The East-West And North-South Corridors - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)So we wanted to create such a physical and administrative environment so that suppliers would choose to use multimodal transportation through Azerbaijan. Because if you go through Azerbaijan, you have to also use ferryboats, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

"So today we see a growing demand for transportation through Azerbaijan. Whether it's East-West or North-South, we are sitting on these two important junctures. And by the way, we are one of the very few countries that are active participants in both transportation corridors," the head of state emphasized.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is being held in Baku. The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and its subordinate Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), with The European House–Ambrosetti as its strategic partner.

The plenary and panel sessions at the forum address strategic topics including the Middle Corridor, energy and green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, small and medium-sized business development, tourism, and investment in real estate and human capital.