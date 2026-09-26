Political Circles Mourn Ram Govind Chaudhary's Death Akhilesh Yadav Pays Tribute

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 26 (IANS) The death of Ram Govind Chaudhary, former Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, has sent shockwaves through political circles in the state.

A senior SP leader, former Uttar Pradesh minister and a former eight-time MLA, Ram Govind Chaudhary, passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow at the age of 73.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav visited Metro City Apartments in Nishatganj, Lucknow, on Saturday and paid his last respects by placing the Samajwadi Party flag on Chaudhary's body. Akhilesh appeared emotional during the visit.

Leaders and supporters from various political parties, including Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, also visited Chaudhary's residence to pay their respects.

Akhilesh Yadav described Chaudhary's death as a major loss for the socialist movement and the party.

“Ram Govind Chaudhary was a leader of the socialist movement and belonged to the generation when socialism was establishing its identity in the early days,” he said.

The SP President said Chaudhary had dedicated his entire life to the socialist movement and spent his political career in struggle.

“He was a very effective voice. His demise has been a loss to the socialist movement. The Samajwadi Party has suffered a huge loss. All of us socialists stand with his family in this hour of grief,” Akhilesh said.

Ketki Singh, BJP MLA from Bansdih in Ballia, also expressed condolences on Chaudhary's passing. She said his death was an irreparable loss for the entire region and Uttar Pradesh.

Despite ideological differences, Singh said Chaudhary had been like a guardian to her in politics. She added that his contributions to public service, grassroots struggles and socialist ideology would always be remembered.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "Ram Govind Chaudhary belonged to Baghi Ballia, a strong political centre known across the country as a hub of socialist politics, from where Chandra Shekhar Ji emerged. As the state president of the Samajwadi Party, a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government and an eight-time MLA from Ballia, his contributions have been exemplary.

"The passing of Ram Govind Chaudhary is a great loss to the politics of Uttar Pradesh and the socialist movement. On behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal Ji and my colleagues, I pay my tribute to him. I pray to God to grant his soul a place at His feet and give strength to his family, loved ones and all those who have been deeply affected by his demise to bear this loss."

UP Transport Minister, Dayashankar Singh, also visited Chaudhary's residence and paid his respects. A stream of political leaders, supporters and acquaintances continued to arrive at the residence, where an atmosphere of mourning prevailed.

Chaudhary's political journey began in student politics. Hailing from Ballia district, he entered the Uttar Pradesh Assembly for the first time after winning the Chilkhar Assembly seat in the 1977 elections.

Between 1990 and 1991, he served as Minister of Horticulture and Food Processing in the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government.

After winning the 2012 Assembly elections from Bansdih, he was given charge of the Basic Education and Social Welfare departments in the Akhilesh Yadav-led government.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Chaudhary again won from Bansdih and was subsequently appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, a position he held from 2017 to 2022.

He also served as National Secretary of the SP and played a key role in the party organisation.

During his long political career, Chaudhary remained one of the prominent SP leaders in Purvanchal politics.