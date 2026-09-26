Chris Pratt Recalls 'Super Illegal' Video From 'Avengers: Endgame' Set

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Pratt sauntered down memory lane as he recalled a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of“Avengers: Endgame” that he jokingly described as“super illegal” and hilariously revealed that he was the one who leaked it.

Pratt took to Instagram, where he shared a video from the sets of“Avengers: Endgame”, which released in 2019. The video featured all actors including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, David Bautista and Karen Gillan to name a few all without their get up but practicing their actionsequence. He also shared a rare photo from the film's set featuring himself and co-star Chris Evans, taken back in 2017.

“Remember the time I filmed this super illegal video and someone (me) leaked it and now I see it everywhere? What a time. Also, swipe for the only other photo I have from the Endgame set. Me and Evans back in 2017,” Pratt wrote as the caption.

Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019. In the film, the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies attempt to reverse Thanos's actions in Infinity War, which erased half of all life in the universe.

The“Avengers: Endgame Encore” released in theaters on September 25, 2026, featuring new footage and an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday.

The makers of“Avengers: Doomsday” on August 15 unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming film, which shared a peek into how Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.'s character, Doctor Doom, is set to unleash chaos as he goes head-to-head with Marvel's biggest superheroes.

In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men converge from different universes to face Doom.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday follows beloved heroes from three distinct universes as they are set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.