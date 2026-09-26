Kishanganj Police Arrest One After Video Of Assault On Woman Circulates On Social Media

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 26 (IANS) Kishanganj police have arrested one person and launched a search for others after a video allegedly showing a young woman being assaulted and verbally abused near Tulsia Halt railway station in the Dighalbank police station area was sent to Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar.

According to police, the video was received on the SP's WhatsApp at around 12:30 a.m. on September 25.

The SP immediately directed the technical team to examine the footage.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the incident had taken place near Tulsia Halt railway station, police said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was subsequently constituted under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO)-02, and raids were launched at suspected locations to identify and apprehend those allegedly involved.

Police said the video appears to be approximately four to five months old.

The footage allegedly shows several youths taking a young woman into a house, followed by an altercation in which she was allegedly subjected to verbal abuse and physical assault.

After receiving the video, the SP directed a police team to inspect the suspected location and ordered immediate action.

Based on the technical examination of the footage and other Intelligence inputs, police initially identified several suspects.

They were identified as Afsar alias Hati, son of Tajmul and a resident of Mustafaganj; Zuber Khan, son of Md Basir and a resident of Shripur; Mizan alias Salman, son of Jahagir and a resident of Dahibhanga; Kamil, son of Ashauddin and a resident of Muharar Toli; and Shahnaz, son of Sabir and a resident of Janirpasti Dahibhanga.

Police said preliminary verification indicated that some of the identified suspects are currently living outside Bihar.

Afsar alias Hati is reportedly residing in Gujarat, Zuber Khan in Haryana, Mizan alias Salman in Karnataka and Kamil in Punjab.

Efforts are underway to verify the whereabouts of the remaining suspects.

Police said the woman has been identified and her statement has been recorded during the investigation.

According to her statement, she had gone to the railway station to meet a friend when she was allegedly noticed by some youths from nearby villages.

The youths allegedly made objectionable remarks and assaulted her.

Police said a village-level panchayat meeting was subsequently held in the presence of the village Mukhiya in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

Based on the woman's complaint and statement, an FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Police are also examining the roles of other individuals who may have been involved.

Acting on the evidence gathered during the investigation, Kishanganj police arrested one of the named accused, identified as Shahzad, aged around 21, a resident of Shabbir Tola, Jagir Dahibhat, under Dighalbank police station.

Shahzad was arrested in Dighalbank and is currently being interrogated, police said.

Meanwhile, raids are continuing at suspected hideouts to apprehend the other accused.

Investigators are using technical evidence as well as human Intelligence to trace those allegedly involved in the incident.

SP Santosh Kumar said that all individuals found to be involved would face legal action in accordance with the law after their roles are established during the investigation.