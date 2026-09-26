Panasonic Middle East And Africa Strengthens Industry Leadership With Sustained Presence At Regional Events

A consistent, high-visibility presence at the region's top-tier events reinforces B2B credibility across sectors Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, September, 2026 – As part of its broader B2B and regional growth strategy, Panasonic Middle East and Africa has established a sustained, high-visibility presence at some of the region's most influential industry events; including CABSAT, Big 5, Intersec and GITEX (to name few); positioning the company as an active voice in the industries these events represent, rather than a periodic exhibitor.

This event strategy sits at the intersection of Panasonic Middle East and Africa's brand transformation and its regional expansion: a consistent platform to showcase innovation, meet partners and customers directly, and reinforce the media relationships built through its renewed corporate communications strategy.

“Showing up once doesn't build credibility; showing up consistently does,” said Sara Chachi, Leading Brand, Communications and Customer Experience Division, Panasonic Middle East and Africa.“These events are where our B2B customers and partners expect to see us, and we've made sure we're not just present, but visible and relevant when we are.”

Panasonic Middle East and Africa's presence at these events has directly supported the partnerships and momentum behind its regional expansion, including the recent opening of its Kingdom of Saudi Arabia office and the launch of the KSA Growth Summit.

About the Panasonic Group:

Founded in 1918 and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, devices, B2B solutions, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,458.2 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2025.

About Panasonic Middle East & Africa:

Panasonic Middle East & Africa is the regional Headquarters, responsible for Sales, Marketing, Supply chain, Customer service solutions, and Advertising functions. Website: